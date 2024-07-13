Waldron (5-8) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one over seven innings to take the loss Friday versus Atlanta.

Waldron has gone at least six innings in eight of his last nine starts, but this was the first time since May 5 he was tagged for four earned runs. He's now on a four-start winless skid, though he hasn't pitched poorly. Waldron is starting to have some trouble with homers -- after giving up two in the fifth inning Friday, he's been tagged for six long balls over his last five starts. The right-hander is still fairly reliable with a 3.71 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 93:31 K:BB through 106.2 innings through 19 starts this season, and struggling against Atlanta's strong lineup isn't overly concerning.