Waldron (5-6) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Phillies, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

Aside from a Bryce Harper solo shot in the third inning, Waldron shut down the Phillies' offense over a season-high 104 pitches (64 strikes). The knuckleballer reeled off his fifth straight quality start, a stretch in which he's produced a dazzling 1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB through 33.1 innings. Waldron will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Nationals.