The Phillies have selected DeMartini with the 130th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

DeMartini's leading skill is his power, though he cut down on his strikeout rate in his first two years at Virginia Tech. A torn labrum caused him to miss most of the 2023 season, and when he returned in 2024 his whiff rate also jumped. DeMartini's potential success as a pro will come down to managing his strikeout rate, as he has enough power to be in the lineup at any position on the diamond.