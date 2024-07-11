Sanchez (7-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw produced his 10th quality start of the season, and fourth in his last five trips to the mound, on 91 pitches (67 strikes). Over that stretch, Sanchez has gone 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB through 33 innings. The 27-year-old has already set a new career high with 103.1 big-league innings this season, but he's in no danger of being shut down -- he tossed 149 innings across all levels in 2023. Sanchez will get a breather though, as he isn't scheduled to take the mound again before the All-Star break.