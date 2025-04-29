Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that Sanchez (forearm) will start Wednesday against the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez had to be lifted from his last start one week ago due to left forearm soreness. However, he has thrown since then without issue and will not miss a turn in the rotation, simply being pushed back one day.
