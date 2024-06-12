Merrifield will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Merrifield made three consecutive starts in left field last week while the Phillies faced three left-handed pitchers in a row and went 2-for-11 with a home run and four RBI over those contests. Though he still looks to be a short-side platoon player for Philadelphia, Merrifield will re-enter the lineup Wednesday against a righty (Nick Pivetta), filling in for a resting Edmundo Sosa in the middle infield.