Merrifield went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

Merrifield has two steals over his last six contests, but he's gone just 4-for-23 at the plate over his last 11 games. The infielder has recorded 20-plus steals five times in his first eight major-league campaigns, but his smaller role and lackluster ability to get on base in 2024 has put a damper on his speed contributions. He's slashing .190/.277/.282 with eight steals, three home runs, 10 RBI and 19 runs scored over 160 plate appearances this year.