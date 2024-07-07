The Pirates selected Honeywell's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

Pittsburgh cleared room on the 40-man roster for Honeywell by designating fellow reliever Justin Bruihl for assignment and on the 26-man active roster by placing southpaw starter Bailey Falter (arm) on the injured list. The 29-year-old Honeywell previously made 40 relief appearances in the majors between the Padres and White Sox in 2023, logging a 4.82 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 52.1 innings. He's spent the entire season thus far at Indianapolis and hadn't pitched dramatically better (4.85 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 33:17 K:BB in 39 innings), so he'll likely be ticketed for a low-leverage role out of the Pittsburgh bullpen.