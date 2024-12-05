The Pirates plan to play Reynolds at first base at least on a part-time basis in 2025, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Reynolds has never played first base in pro ball, but he began working out there in September of this past season. The soon-to-be 30-year-old graded out as one of the worst outfield defenders in baseball in 2024, ranking in the first percentile in Outs Above Average. How much action Reynolds ultimately sees at first base could depend not only on how well he takes to the position but also how the Pirates address the spot this offseason.