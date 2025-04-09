Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.
Reynolds got the Cardinals on the board with a solo home run in the fourth. The 30-year-old now has four extra-base hits and four RBI over his last four games though he's striking out at a 31.4 percent clip early on in the season, which is much higher than his career average.
