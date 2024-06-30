Jones is listed as the Pirates' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals at PNC Park.

Jones will slot back into the rotation for the first time since June 22 after the Pirates opted to skip his turn this past week. The decision to bypass Jones' turn wasn't based on any injury; instead, the Pirates are cognizant of keeping the 23-year-old right-hander's workload in check during his first season in the majors. The Pirates haven't offered up a firm innings limit for Jones in 2024 nor outlined their plans on when/if he might be skipped again, but fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to keep him active when he's confirmed to start. Though he's had more trouble keeping walks in check in his recent starts compared to earlier in the campaign, Jones will still head into his 16th start of the season Wednesday with stellar ratios (3.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 19.4 K-BB%).