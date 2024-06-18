Bart (thumb) was spotted playing catch on the field Monday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The right-handed Bart is on the injured list with a Grade 1 sprain of his left thumb. Though he wasn't wearing his full catching gear Monday, the fact that he had a baseball glove on his injured hand would seem to indicate that the sprained thumb has healed on some level. The Pirates will likely wait and see how Bart responds to additional baseball activities before sending him out on a minor-league rehab assignment.