The Pirates have selected Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Griffin, the consensus top prep position player in this year's class, has four loud tools, while his hit tool is more of a question mark. A 6-foot-4, 215-pound righty hitter who plays a good shortstop and an even better center field, Griffin has 70-grade speed, a 70-grade arm and plus power that could tick up even more at his physical peak. He turned 18 in April, so he's on the younger side, and most sluggers who are as tall and as young as Griffin come with some hit tool risk. Projecting prep hit tools is one of the toughest tasks for amateur scouts, so there's not going to be much clarity on whether that's a clear weakness or a non-issue until the Mississippi high schooler gets to full-season ball. He has a very high ceiling as a 30/30 candidate whose defensive utility should keep him in the lineup every day.