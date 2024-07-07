Heaney came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rays, allowing three hits and two walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran lefty continued a surge that began when the calendar flipped to June. Heaney has given up three runs or less in seven straight starts, delivering a 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB through 39.2 innings over that stretch -- ratios very reminiscent of his 2022 breakout with the Dodgers. Heaney will look to stay sharp in his next outing, which lines up for a Lone Star Series clash with the Astros in Houston next weekend.