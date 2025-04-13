Heaney (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Reds, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

All of the damage against Heaney came in the fourth inning Saturday. The left-hander would hit back-to-back batters with two outs before Elly De La Cruz launched a grand slam on a 3-2 pitch. While Heaney would turn in a solid outing otherwise, the Pirates couldn't overcome the early 4-0 deficit, sticking him with his first loss. The 33-year-old Heaney now has a 3.00 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through his first three starts (18 innings) with Pittsburgh. He'll look to get in the win column in his next outing, currently lined up for next week against Washington.