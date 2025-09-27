The Dodgers selected Heaney's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Heaney secured a minor-league deal at the beginning of September after being cut by the Pirates, and he has since given up just one run while striking out 13 batters over 10 innings in Triple-A. The 34-year-old southpaw's turnaround has now bought him another chance to contribute in the majors as a long reliever during the final two games of the regular season. Will Klein was optioned to the Arizona Complex League to clear room on the active roster, and Nick Frasso (undisclosed) was moved to the 60-day IL to create a 40-man spot.