Andrew Heaney: Enters open market
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heaney cleared waivers Saturday and was released by the Pirates, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Heaney was DFA'd by Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and his $5.25 million salary makes it unsurprising that no team was willing to claim him off waivers after putting up a 5.39 ERA through 120.1 frames. The 34-year-old southpaw will now attempt to latch on with another team, and he will need to do so before Monday in order to be eligible for the postseason.
