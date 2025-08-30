default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Heaney cleared waivers Saturday and was released by the Pirates, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Heaney was DFA'd by Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and his $5.25 million salary makes it unsurprising that no team was willing to claim him off waivers after putting up a 5.39 ERA through 120.1 frames. The 34-year-old southpaw will now attempt to latch on with another team, and he will need to do so before Monday in order to be eligible for the postseason.

More News