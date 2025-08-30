Heaney cleared waivers Saturday and was released by the Pirates, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Heaney was DFA'd by Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and his $5.25 million salary makes it unsurprising that no team was willing to claim him off waivers after putting up a 5.39 ERA through 120.1 frames. The 34-year-old southpaw will now attempt to latch on with another team, and he will need to do so before Monday in order to be eligible for the postseason.