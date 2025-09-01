The Dodgers signed Heaney to a minor-league contract Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney was officially released by the Pirates over the weekend and has quickly caught on in a new organization. The left-hander will be assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the time being, giving the Dodgers some swingman depth. Heaney posted a 5.39 ERA and 84:39 K:BB over 120.1 innings covering 23 starts and three relief outings for Pittsbugh.