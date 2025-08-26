The Pirates designated Heaney for assignment Tuesday.

Heaney was demoted to the bullpen earlier this month and now loses his spot on the 40-man roster one day after allowing five runs while recording just two outs in a relief appearance in St. Louis. The veteran southpaw did have a 3.33 ERA in his first 14 starts this season, so he could land on his feet somewhere, but Heaney's $5.25 million salary means he'll likely pass through waivers first.