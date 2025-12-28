Heaney announced via his personal X account Sunday that he is retiring from baseball after 12 major-league seasons.

Heaney just wrapped his 12th major-league season with a World Series championship with the Dodgers in November, and he will now hang it up. The southpaw pitcher will finish his career having compiled a 56-72 overall record with a 4.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 1,156 strikeouts over 230 appearances, including 208 starts, with the Marlins, Angels, Yankees, Dodgers, Rangers and Pirates.