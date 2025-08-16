default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Manager Don Kelly said Friday that Heaney will pitch out of the bullpen for the rest of 2025, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Heaney hasn't pitched into the sixth inning in seven consecutive starts and has topped 80 pitches just twice during that stretch. The left-hander will serve as a bulk option out of the bullpen. It's unclear who the Pirates will slot into Heaney's spot in the rotation, but the veteran was slated to pitch Sunday. Heaney has a 4.99 ERA and an 83/38 K:BB across 119 innings in 2025.

More News