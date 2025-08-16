Manager Don Kelly said Friday that Heaney will pitch out of the bullpen for the rest of 2025, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Heaney hasn't pitched into the sixth inning in seven consecutive starts and has topped 80 pitches just twice during that stretch. The left-hander will serve as a bulk option out of the bullpen. It's unclear who the Pirates will slot into Heaney's spot in the rotation, but the veteran was slated to pitch Sunday. Heaney has a 4.99 ERA and an 83/38 K:BB across 119 innings in 2025.