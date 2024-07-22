Heaney (4-10) allowed two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings Sunday, striking out four and picking up a win over the Orioles.

Heaney wasn't overly efficient and needed 100 pitches to get through five frames. Still, he scattered five baserunners across his outing and kept the Orioles off the board. He's allowed three or fewer earned runs in 15 consecutive starts since the start of May. During that span, he's gone 4-7 with an impressive 2.81 ERA and 79:20 K:BB. On the year, Heaney owns a 3.60 ERA through 100 frames. His next outing is expected to be in Toronto.