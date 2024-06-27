Hill started in center field and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

Hill was part of a roster shakeup Wednesday; he replaced Ezequiel Duran, who was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Rangers general manager Chris Young is trying to right the ship of the 2023 World Series champs. "It'll be performance-driven," Young told Kenndi Landry of MLB.com. "The reality is that anybody who is performing in Triple-A, there will be an opportunity here and we're gonna go with the team that helps us win games, the guys who are hot." Hill slashed .351/.416/.617 over 42 games at Round Rock and seemingly will be given an opportunity to dig the Rangers out of a hole. Texas is third in AL West with a 37-43 record.