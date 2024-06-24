Urena picked up the save Sunday against Kansas City, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout across four scoreless innings.

The Rangers only needed two pitchers Sunday, with Max Scherzer handling the first five frames before giving way to Urena for the final 12 outs. The save was Urena's first since 2019 and just the fifth of his nine-year MLB career. While the 32-year-old allowed two baserunners, he only faced 12 batters as Maikel Garcia got caught stealing in the sixth and Nelson Velazquez grounded into a double play in the eighth. In 19 appearances (six starts), Urena owns a 2.92 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP but has a 16.8 percent K rate.