Urena picked up a three-inning save in Monday's 19-5 victory over the Nationals, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk. He struck out three.

The veteran journeyman collected his sixth career save in this blowout win, firing 68 total pitches to absorb innings for the rest of the bullpen. Urena was added to the Mets' roster Sunday as A.J. Minter (lat) was placed on the injured list. The 33-year-old Urena is set to sop up more innings for New York while he is on the team, as he now sports a career 4.80 ERA.