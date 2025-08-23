Urena was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Urena was tagged for six runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings in Thursday's loss to the Athletics. On the season, Urena (0-1) has a 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB across 36 innings of work with four teams. The Twins booted Urena from the 40-man and 26-man rosters in order to make room for Mick Abel's expected promotion ahead of Saturday's start.