Urena will start Wednesday's game against the Twins, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

The Angels have decided to give Urena a spot start so that their regular rotation members can have some extra rest. Urena struck out six over five scoreless frames in an extended relief outing last week versus the Athletics in his first appearance for the Halos. Unless the Angels decide to switch to a six-man rotation down the stretch, Urena will likely shift to long relief after Wednesday's outing.