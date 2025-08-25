Urena has elected to enter free agency after clearing waivers Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Urena was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday, one day after being tagged for six runs and a loss in a spot start against the Athletics. Rather than remain in the Twins' organization, Urena will enter free agency and look to join a team look to add right-handed depth, most likely out of the bullpen. He's appeared in 13 major-league games (five starts) with four teams this season and has a 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB across 36 innings.