Urena didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Twins, allowing one run on four hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The journeyman right-hander threw only 36 of 71 pitches for strikes before getting the hook and put runners in scoring position in three of his four frames, but Urena was able to hold the damage to a James Outman solo shot in the third inning. The Halos haven't indicated that they intend to switch to a six-man rotation, so Urena will likely return to a long-relief role despite his success with his MLB record-tying fifth big-league team of 2025. Over two appearances and nine innings for the Angels, he's posted a 1.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB.