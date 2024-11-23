Sborz (shoulder) signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on Friday to avoid arbitration.

Sborz appeared in just 17 major-league games in 2024, as he spent four separate stints on the Rangers' injured list due to a right shoulder injury. He managed to post a 3.86 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 16.1 innings, and Sborz could be an effective option out of the Rangers' bullpen in 2025. However, he is set to miss the first few months of the campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery in mid-November,Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.