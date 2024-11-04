Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Monday that Sborz has been examined by multiple shoulder experts but has not yet made a decision on a course of action, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sborz dealt with a right shoulder problem off and on throughout the 2024 campaign and ended the season on the injured list with what the team simply referred to as shoulder fatigue. It would seem as though surgery could be one possibility Sborz is considering, although Young didn't divulge specifics in regards to what injury exactly the reliever is dealing with. With Kirby Yates, David Robertson and Jose Leclerc all becoming free agents, the health of Sborz is paramount.