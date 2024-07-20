Foscue was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Foscue will make his return to the big leagues after missing two months with an oblique injury before being activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A on June 20. The 25-year-old produced a .242 average with three home runs, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base over 19 games with Round Rock since his activation. Foscue will provide the Rangers with a depth option behind Marcus Semien at second base and Josh Smith a third base on the major-league roster with Texas.