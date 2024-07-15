The Rangers have selected Moore with the 30th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting catcher who made it to campus at Stanford despite being a notable prospect out of high school in 2022, Moore hits the ball pretty hard and had better underlying metrics than surface stats as a draft-eligible sophomore. He slashed .255/.414/.553 with more walks (44) than strikeouts (35) while mashing 16 home runs in 54 games this spring. Moore is a below-average athlete whose defense behind the plate will need to be good enough, as his bat probably won't provide enough value for him to play at first base or designated hitter.