Texas manager Bruce Bochy is considering giving Semien more days off in 2025, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Semien, who is entering his age-34 season, has missed just four regular-season games in three years with the Rangers. Bochy said Wednesday he's discussed the idea of more off time with Semien and also broached moving him around the batting order; the second baseman has been Texas' primary leadoff hitter since signing with the club in 2022. Semien's .699 OPS last season was lower than his career mark (.763), but there wasn't much difference in his underlying metrics, suggesting a .250 BABIP as the most likely reason for his subpar 2024 season.