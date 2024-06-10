Semien went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-2 win over San Francisco. He was also hit by a pitch.

Semien was integral as the Rangers built an early 5-0 lead after two innings. He was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first, stole second base, then came home on Wyatt Langford's single. An inning later, Semien deposited a first-pitch slider into the stands in left for a two-run home run. He's reached base safely in nine straight games, going 11-for-31 (.355) with seven walks, two homers, three RBI and eight runs scored.