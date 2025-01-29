The Rays signed Kim (shoulder) to a two-year, $29 million contract Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal includes an opt-out after the first year, which would potentially allow Kim to hit the free-agent market again next winter if he bounces back from right shoulder surgery. Tampa Bay expects Kim to be ready to debut for them by May, at which point he will take over as their everyday shortstop. Taylor Walls and Jose Caballero will compete for reps at short until Kim is ready. Kim, 29, slashed .233/.330/.370 with 11 home runs and 22 stolen bases with the Padres in 2024.