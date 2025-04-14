Kim will travel with the Rays to the West Coast next week to get a checkup with Dr. Neal El Attrache, who performed his October right shoulder surgery, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Kim has been throwing while taking infield and doing other baseball activities and will be looked at by Dr. El Attrache to check his progress. The 29-year-old aims to make his season debut before the end of May, and it's possible a timetable for a rehab assignment will come into focus after next week's exam.