The Rays designated Ramirez for assignment on Friday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The 29-year-old began the season as Tampa Bay's primary designated hitter, though he recently had been relegated to the small side of a platoon. Ramirez has never offered much power but hit .306 in 242 games over the previous two seasons, and through 169 plate appearances in 2024 he's batting .268 with just four extra-base hits and a 1.8 percent walk rate. He could garner some interest on the waiver wire.