The Athletics traded Watters, Joe Boyle, Will Simpson and a compensatory draft pick to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Watters spent most of the 2024 campaign with the Athletics' High-A affiliate, departing briefly in June to appear in a Triple-A game before returning to Lansing. He finished the High-A season with a 4.96 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 61.2 innings, making a promotion to Double-A upon joining the Rays organization unlikely.