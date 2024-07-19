Caminero (quad) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Durham on Friday.

Caminero has been out since late May with a Grade 2 left quad strain but is ready to rejoin Durham's active roster after homering three times in six rehab games with the Rays' Florida Complex League affiliate. The top prospect has slashed .261/.333/.478 with eight home runs over 153 plate appearances with Durham this season. He could push for a promotion to the majors later this season, although probably not until after the trade deadline.