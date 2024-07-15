The Rays have selected Knowles with the 124th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 21-year-old right-hander from William & Mary, Knowles makes up for a lack of a true plus offering by leaning on a four-pitch arsenal that includes a low-90s fastball, an upper-70s curve, a mid-to-upper 80s cutter and an underdeveloped changeup. He didn't consistently command all four offerings and lacks the typical starter's build at six-foot, 205 pounds, so Knowles could be moved to the bullpen early in his professional career.