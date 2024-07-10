Fairbanks earned the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Yankees, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Fairbanks worked around a DJ LeMahieu one-out single, striking out Ben Rice before coaxing a flyout off the bat of Juan Soto, to close out a two-run victory while securing his 15th save of the year. The 30-year-old Fairbanks has converted his last six save opportunities, allowing just one run on one hit in that span. His ERA is down to 3.13 with a 1.17 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB across 31.2 innings this season.