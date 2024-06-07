The Rays activated Walls (hip) from the 60-day injured list Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Walls has been out all season following offseason hip surgery and had to be shut down for a while at one point due to inflammation in the hip. However, he recently got back up to speed in a five-game rehab stint with Triple-A Durham, going 8-for-21 at the plate. Walls could take some playing time away from Jose Caballero at shortstop but mostly likely will operate primarily in a utility role.