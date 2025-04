Walls went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Walls got the Rays on the board with a solo home run to center field. It was his first home run and first extra-base hit of the season. He's now driven in a run in consecutive games but is hitting just .164/.260/.209 with six RBI, nine runs scored and a 9:19 BB:K in 77 plate appearances.