Isaac (undisclosed) has started in two of High-A Bowling Green's last three games against Asheville, going 0-for-8 with a walk and an RBI.

Before checking back into the lineup Thursday, Isaac hadn't played for Bowling Green since June 13 due to an unspecified issue. Despite his two-week absence, Isaac was never placed on Bowling Green's 7-day injured list. The first base prospect is slashing .298/.384/.556 with 12 home runs and 13 stolen bases across 237 plate appearances in the South Atlantic League this season.