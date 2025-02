Isaac is expected to resume hitting in a few days after he said Wednesday that an MRI on his left elbow came back negative, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The first base prospect has seen more outfield reps early on in camp, which contributed to some soreness in his elbow. While Isaac will need more time before he resumes throwing, the good news is that he should soon be able to get in his usual reps at the plate. He's likely to begin the season at Double-A Montgomery.