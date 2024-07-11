Eflin (5-6) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over seven innings as the Rays fell 2-1 to the Yankees. He struck out six.

The right-hander put together one of his better performances of the season, but a lack of run support forced Eflin to settle for his sixth quality start of the year rather than a win. His control remains impeccable -- Eflin's walked one batter or fewer in 11 straight outings, posting a 3.94 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 48:5 K:BB through 64 innings over that stretch. He'll enjoy a breather as he doesn't line up to make another start ahead of the All-Star break.