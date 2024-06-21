Littell did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against the Twins. He struck out five.

Thursday represented a return to form for Littell, who held the Twins to single runs in each of the second and third innings prior to leaving after five innings having tossed 95 pitches. Littell had posted a 7.71 ERA and 2.07 WHIP with four homers allowed across three starts and 14 innings during the month of June, including allowing a season-worst six earned runs in just two innings during his previous start. Although he was touched up for a homer for the seventh-consecutive outing, it was also the first time in five starts he didn't allow at least three earned runs. He'll continue to work on righting the ship during his next start, scheduled to come at home next week when the Mariners make their way to the Trop.