Littell (0-5) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings as the Rays were downed 5-1 by the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

The right-hander delivered his second straight quality start and third in five trips to the mound on 99 pitches (61 strikes), but he once again couldn't get into the win column. Tampa Bay has scored a total of five runs in Littell's five outings, which certainly isn't helping his chances of collecting a W, but he's also served up eight homers in 29 innings to begin the season -- including two in Tuesday's loss. Littell will carry a 5.28 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB into his next start, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in San Diego.