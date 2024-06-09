Dalbec went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the White Sox.

Getting the start in right field and batting seventh, the 28-year-old took Nick Nastrini deep in the fifth inning for Boston's only offense, and Dalbec's first long ball in the majors this season. He's flashed plenty of power in the minors -- in his last 140 games for Triple-A Worcester, he's slugged 41 homers -- but that hasn't yet translated to the game's highest level with any consistency. He'll lose playing time, and likely his spot on the 26-man roster, when players like Tyler O'Neill (knee), Wilyer Abreu (ankle) and Masataka Yoshida (thumb) are back in action, as Dalbec's .159/.243/.238 slash line in 28 games for the Red Sox makes a poor case to keep him around.